Partnered Post: The Finale Chapter of Badlaav Humse Hai

Badlaav Humse Hai, a one-of-a-kind initiative by Network18 and AU Small Finance Bank, features the journeys of twenty changemakers, who have been walking on a new path towards effective humanitarian service and making a significant difference in the lives of individuals and communities in India.

In the course of six months, the teams visited different corners of the country covering stories of changemakers who are working relentlessly in uplifting the lives of the vulnerable and marginalised sections of society. From education to employment; providing free medical aid to empowering people with self-sustainable initiatives, the campaign brings to light some of the most pertinent societal issues persisting in the community.

To celebrate, honour and recognise the applaud-worthy contributions of these unsung heroes, a grand finale event is being organised at Trident, BKC Mumbai on December 16, 2022. The celebratory moment will be graced by several dignitaries from across India’s political, business and social sphere including Eknath Shinde, minister of Maharashtra; Mangal Prabhat Lodha, minister of tourism, skill & entrepreneurship and women & child development, Govt. of Maharashtra; Narayanan K Murthy, founder Infosys, Kailash Satyarthi, a noted social worker & Nobel Peace Prize recipient; Actor Dia Mirza and many more. Bringing together some of the most eminent leaders who are committed to building a sustainable and inclusive community for all, the finale aims to laud and motivate these changemakers to continue in their efforts.

Summing up the thoughts as we near the finale, Uttam Tibrewal, executive director of AU Small Finance Bank said, "The core philosophy of AU Small Finance Bank is around bringing Badlaav in the way Banking has been conducted in our country. Through our products, services, and offerings, we have been living up to this promise for over 3.3 million customers across the country. This initiative was a great extension to the same philosophy, by associating with these changemakers. It is time we identify and celebrate such individual changemakers who are bringing strong, positive and impactful change across the society." Uttam Tibrewal also extended his gratitude towards Network18 for their continued partnership and cooperation with this initiative.

S Shivakumar, COO of Branded Content, Network 18 also shared his thoughts on the campaign, "Network18 is glad to have been a part of this initiative where we highlight the stories of changemakers from India's rural areas and put the spotlight on the issues that matter. Our efforts have been focused on raising awareness about important issues and inspiring action. Our goal is to motivate and inspire changemakers to recognise the significant impact that even tiny actions can have."

Catch the LIVE streaming of this event on Social Media channels to celebrate the changemakers on December 16, 2022, at 6:30 PM and let’s vow to continue the stride to uplift the needy and build on the mandate of bringing positive change in the society.

