Parliamentary Committee calls for review of post-retirement jobs, 2-month vacation for judges

The committee renewed its long-standing demand for the establishment of 4-5 regional benches of the Supreme Court, citing that the current "Delhi-Centric" approach poses a considerable hurdle in the delivery of justice across the nation, especially in terms of cost, language barrier, access to lawyers, and travel from distant places.

The Parliamentary Standing Committee has tabled its report on judicial processes with some scathing remarks on post retirement jobs, long vacations and disclosure of assets by judges.

This was the 133rd report of the Parliamentary Standing Committee. It was headed by Rajya Sabha member and BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi.

The Committee noted that they had received objections from many stakeholders on judges being offered post-retirement jobs, especially in government related entities. Here, the committee has recommended a review of the practice of offering post retirement jobs to retired judges. On the issue of retirement, the Committee has further recommended increasing the retirement age of SC and HC judges, to align with the pace of advancement in medical fields. Currently, HC judges retire at the age of 62 years, while SC judges retire at 65 years.

The Committee has also hit out at the judiciary for “en masse” two-month long vacations. The panel noted that the common man’s perception is that the despite such large pendency of cases, the judges go on two month long vacations. The panel recorded how vacations were a “colonial legacy” and other than contribute to pendency of cases, was also hugely inconvenient for litigants, with only a handful of vacation benches operating.

The Sushil Modi-led panel however conceded that there were many factors beyond holidays, such as vacancies, that contributed to the pendency of cases. Nonetheless, the report has backed former chief justice RM Lodha’s suggestions that judges take holidays individually, so that the courts operate seamlessly.

The report by the parliamentary panel has also called for more benches of “Delhi-Centric” Supreme Court. The report records how only a single bench of SC in Delhi causes cost of litigation to go up, other than the inconvenience for people coming from far flung areas. The report further claims that the finding lawyers and language barriers combined with travel and accommodation costs makes justice “costly”.

The report also reflects on how while the SC has directed for mandatory disclosure of assets by MPs and MLAs, there’s no such requirement for judges. The current mechanism for disclosure of assets by judges is purely voluntary. The report argues that anyone drawing a salary from the exchequer should be liable for disclosing asset details. The report recommends that the government should introduce a law requiring disclosure of property returns of judges.

The report also pushes for HC and SC collegiums to recommend names of more women judges and judges from minority communities to ensure adequate representation.