Parliament LIVE updates: Talent of the House not being reflected, says Rajya Sabha chairman Dhankhar

The Parliament Winter Session on Monday is likely to witness another day of chaos as the Opposition parties plan to make a fresh pitch for a debate on the situation along the border with China . They have been demanding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement on the Tawang issue. Besides this, a discussion will take place in the Lok Sabha over a bill to amend the Multi-state Cooperative Society Law.

The bill seeks to strengthen governance, reform the electoral process, improve the monitoring mechanism, and ensure ease of doing business in multi-state co-operative societies, PTI reported. Opposing the bill, the Opposition has alleged that the measure will encroach on the rights of state governments.

The Winter session could conclude on December 23, News 18 reported quoting the parliamentary sources. The session is officially slated to conclude on December 29.

Here are LIVE updates from today's winter session:

# Congress MP Manickam Tagore gave Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha to discuss the border situation with China.

# Congress MPs Dr Amee Yajnik, Syed Naseer Hussain and Jebi Mather gave Suspension of Business Notice under Rule 267 in the Rajya Sabha to discuss the border situation with China.

# RJD MP Manoj Jha gave Suspension of Business Notice under Rule 267 in the Rajya Sabha to discuss the grant of 'special status' to Bihar.

# YSRCP MP V Vijaysai Reddy gave Zero Hour Notice in the Rajya Sabha, demanding to establish a centre for Excellence in Research on Drone Technology in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.

# BJP MP Vivek Thakur gave Zero Hour Notice in the Rajya Sabha to discuss the need to amend the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015. in the wake of heinous crimes being committed by juveniles in the country.

# Finance Minister Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will move Appropriation (No.4)Bill, 2022 in the Rajya Sabha today to provide for authorisation of appropriation of money out of the consolidated fund to meet the amount spent on certain services during the financial year ending 31.03.20, over amounts granted for them, as passed by LS for consideration and returned.

