Homeindia news

Parliament Live Updates Winter Session 2022: Rajya Sabha, Lok Sabha adjourned sine die six days ahead of schedule

Parliament Live Updates Winter Session 2022: Rajya Sabha, Lok Sabha adjourned sine die six days ahead of schedule

1 Min(s) Read

By CNBCTV18.com Dec 23, 2022 12:09:24 PM IST (Updated)

Both Houses adjourned sine die on Friday, six days ahead of schedule, marking the end of the Winter Session of the Parliament.

The Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned sine die, six days ahead of schedule, today. This marks the end of the Parliament's 2022 Winter Session. The session began on December 7. Since then, the nation's lawmakers have been busy having heated discussions on the nation's affairs such as the India-China border tension.

Recommended Articles

View All

Omicron new variant in India: What are high-risk states up to

IST5 Min(s) Read

A fresh Covid wave: Let's spruce up our health ecosystem in no time

IST4 Min(s) Read

The three probable scenarios for Gold in 2023, according to Quantum AMC

IST2 Min(s) Read

RRR song, The Last Film Show (Chhello Show) shortlisted for 2023 Oscars

IST3 Min(s) Read


On Thursday, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya addressed both the Houses on rising COVID-19 cases and precautions to be taken by states and individuals.
Here are the latest updates on today's session proceedings from both Houses:
The Rajya Sabha was also adjourned sine die on Friday marking the end of the Parliament's 2022 Winter Session.
The Lok Sabha was adjourned sine die on Friday morning, six days ahead of schedule.
CPI(M) MP John Brittas on Friday morning gave a Zero hour notice in Rajya Sabha concerning the implementation of Hindi as the medium of instruction in central universities and institutes of national importance such as IIT and IIM.
Congress MP Manish Tewari on Friday morning gave an Adjournment Motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss the border situation with China.
(Edited by : Ayushi Agarwal)
First Published:  IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Lok SabhaParliament winter sessionRajya Sabha

Previous Article

These defence stocks will benefit from the ministry's Rs 84,328 crore capital procurement proposals

Next Article

Jammu and Kashmir police says two killed in assault by mentally unsound man in Anantnag