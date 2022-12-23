Parliament Live Updates Winter Session 2022: Rajya Sabha, Lok Sabha adjourned sine die six days ahead of schedule

Both Houses adjourned sine die on Friday, six days ahead of schedule, marking the end of the Winter Session of the Parliament.

The Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned sine die, six days ahead of schedule, today. This marks the end of the Parliament's 2022 Winter Session. The session began on December 7. Since then, the nation's lawmakers have been busy having heated discussions on the nation's affairs such as the India-China border tension.

On Thursday, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya addressed both the Houses on rising COVID-19 cases and precautions to be taken by states and individuals.

Here are the latest updates on today's session proceedings from both Houses:

# CPI(M) MP John Brittas on Friday morning gave a Zero hour notice in Rajya Sabha concerning the implementation of Hindi as the medium of instruction in central universities and institutes of national importance such as IIT and IIM.

# Congress MP Manish Tewari on Friday morning gave an Adjournment Motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss the border situation with China.