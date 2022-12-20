English
india News

Parliament LIVE updates: Opposition walks out of Rajya Sabha over 'misuse' of NHRC in Bihar hooch tragedy
Dec 20, 2022 12:53:36 PM IST

Parliament Winter Session Live Updates: Congress leaders have again demanded a discussion on the India-China border situation during the Parliament winter session on Tuesday.

Congress leaders have again demanded a discussion on the India-China border situation during the Parliament winter session on Tuesday. Meanwhile, in the Lok Sabha, chaos ensued over Congress leader’s remarks against Union Minister Smriti Irani. Besides this, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is expected to move motion to refer Bill to amend the Multi-State Co-operative Societies Act, 2002 to a Joint Committee of Houses.

The BJP's parliamentary party meeting is also underway, with "G20 India" as the key highlight. All MPs from the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), along with their spouses, have been invited to this dinner at the Delhi Gymkhana club in the national capital. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also expected to attend the dinner.
The Winter Session of Parliament began on December 7 and is scheduled to conclude on December 29. However, according to parliamentary sources, the session could conclude ahead of schedule - on December 23.
Here are the latest updates from Tuesday's Parliament session:
# Joint opposition staged walkout from the Rajya Sabha over 'misuse of National Human Rights Commission in Bihar hooch tragedy'.
# "We can't limit cyber crimes to borders," said MoS Ajay Misra, adding that there are technical and law and order challenges when it comes to tackling cyber crimes.
# Lok Sabha proceedings resume
# Ruckus erupts in the Rajya Sabha as Union minister Piyush Goyal trained gun on Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge, demanding an apology from him over his 'has even your dog died for the country' remark. Kharge refused to apologise.
On Monday, Mallikarjun Kharge alleged that the BJP government "talks like a lion but acts like a mouse" as it is not taking on China for indulging in incursions along the border and is running away from a debate on the issue in Parliament. Speaking at a rally in Rajasthan's Alwar on the sidelines of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, he also claimed that while the Congress stood for the country, helped attain Independence and its leaders gave supreme sacrifices, the BJP people "did not even lose a dog" for the country, PTI reported.
# Lok Sabha adjourned till 11.30 am after uproar over Congress leader’s remarks against Union Minister Smriti Irani. Congress leader Ajay Rai courted controversy on Monday over his statement that Irani only comes to her constituency Amethi to show “latkas" and “jhatkas", an unflattering reference to dance moves.- In her response, Irani called him “misogynistic goons" of the Congress, News 18 reported.
# After attending the BJP Parliamentary Party meeting, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said, "PM gave two aspects on this matter. First, we can promote ongoing nutrition campaign through millet. Second, PM also said that millet items can be placed for G20 guests at dinners or wherever possible so that they can understand importance of millet."
"The most important point is that the International Millet Year 2023 is being celebrated on the insistence of the letter written by the Government of India to the UN," Joshi said.
# BJP national president JP Nadda, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, EAM Dr S Jaishankar, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi and Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal & V Muraleedharan arrive for the Parliamentary Party meeting.
# BJP MP Brij Lal has given Zero hour Notice in Rajya Sabha to discuss the concern over attack using Rocket-propelled grenade in Punjab.
# AAP MP Raghav Chadha gives Suspension of Business Notice under Rule 267 in Rajya Sabha to discuss the amendments in laws to ensure stringent punishment, like life imprisonment or something even stricter, to culprits in sacrilege incidents.
# BJP MP Sumer Singh Solanki gives Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha with the demand to establish medical colleges in tribal aspirational districts.
# RJD MP Manoj Jha gives Suspension of Business Notice under Rule 267 in Rajya Sabha to discuss the "partisan role of organisations like NHRC."
# Congress MP Syed Naseer Hussain gives Suspension of Business Notice under Rule 267 in Rajya Sabha for a "meaningful discussion over the status quo of clash between India and China and asking the PM and the Govt of India to make a statement in above terms."
# Congress MP Manish Tewari gives Adjournment Motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss the border situation with China.
# Congress MP Pramod Tiwari Suspension of Business Notice under Rule 267 in Rajya Sabha to discuss the border situation with China.
First Published:  IST
