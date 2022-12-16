Parliament Winter Session LIVE updates: Congress leader demands PM Modi's statement on China border issues

Parliament Winter Session Live Updates: Written answers to questions related to the agricultural sector — on natural farming, drones used by farmers, MSP, etc — are expected on Friday.

The Parliament Winter Session on Friday is likely to witness another day of upheaval amid the Opposition demanding discussion on the situation at borders with China. The Bihar hooch tragedy is also likely to get a mention in Friday's session as the toll due to spurious liquor in the state has touched 50. Besides this, leaders are expected to deliberate on the gender gap, women's safety and unemployment in India. Also, written answers to questions related to the agricultural sector — on natural farming, drones used by farmers, MSP, etc — are expected on Friday.

In the Lok Sabha, Private Members' business Bills which are list for consideration and passing on Friday include: The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Third Amendment) Bill, 2022, The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Fourth Amendment) Bill, 2022 and The Anti-Maritime Piracy Bill, 2019.

Follow the latest updates on Parliament Winter Session 2022 here:

# Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal has written to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, urging them to suspend today’s Parliamentary business to discuss women's safety issues on the 10th anniversary of the Nirbhaya gang rape.

# Congress MP Ranjeet Ranjan gave a Suspension of Business Notice under Rule 267 in Rajya Sabha to discuss unemployment in the country.

# AAP MP Raghav Chadha gave a Suspension of Business Notice under Rule 267 in Rajya Sabha to discuss the amendments in laws to ensure stringent punishment to culprits in sacrilege incidents.

# Congress MP Randeep Singh Surjewala gave a Suspension of Business Notice under Rule 267 in Rajya Sabha to discuss the border situation with China. He also asked the Chairman to ask the Prime Minister and the Government to make a statement on the issue.

# Congress MP Manish Tewari gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss the border situation with China.