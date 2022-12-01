Parliament Winter Session: Private member’s bill seeking ban on non-veg food at govt functions likely to be tabled

Parliament winter session: A BJP MP from West Delhi, Parvesh Sahib Singh, has listed the Official Government Meetings and Functions (Prohibition on Serving Non-Vegetarian Food) Bill.

A Private member’s bill seeking a ban on non-veg food at official government functions is among other bills to be tabled in the upcoming winter session of Parliament. A total of 20 bills from members have been listed for discussion in this session, as per a notification by the Lok Sabha.

A BJP MP from West Delhi, Parvesh Sahib Singh, who listed the Official Government Meetings and Functions (Prohibition on Serving Non-Vegetarian Food) Bill, was quoted by the Hindustan Times as saying: "Germany’s environment ministry laid a proposal to ban non-vegetarian food in government meeting and functions as it has a huge impact on climate and global warming."

"In India, we can take an initiative to move away from non-vegetarian food as it has huge carbon footprint," he said, adding that the "bill does not seek a blanket ban on non-veg food for common people". He appealed that, "...at least from the government side, we can have a step towards sustainable food systems and climate-friendly lifestyle.

What the bill says?

The bill seeks to prohibit the serving of non-vegetarian food in any official meeting, function or event organised by or on behalf of the central government. It gives the the Centre powers to deal with any difficulty that arises in giving effect to the provisions of this Act

The bill says that the law will be applied to "the Ministries and Departments of the Central Government and all offices, organisations and establishments under the control of the Central Government".

A bill to 'save world from worst impacts of climate change'

Highlighting the issue of animal cruelty, Singh had told News 18 in 2018, “The consumption of non-veg foods not only causes rampant abuse and killings of animals but also has devastating environmental impacts. He had then said that the People for Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) had also recommended the government to take this initiative.

He had also cited scientific research to support his argument. "A United Nations environment program report by an international panel of sustainable report management has said that lesser consumption of the animal product is necessary to save the world from worst impacts of climate change," he was quoted as saying.

Other bills that are likely to be introduced in the winter session of Parliament seek to prevent bribery in the private sector and another is about introducing yoga in all schools in the country. Two Opposition lawmakers are likely to introduce a bill to amend section 3 of the MGNREGS (Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme) law, the Hindustan Times reported.

Meanwhile, an Indian Express report said a bill on the National Population Register (NPR) is also likely to be introduced in the winter session of Parliament.