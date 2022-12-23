During Parliament Winter Session 2022, while the Lok Sabha functioned for 68.9 hours, the Rajya Sabha functioned for 72 hours.

The Parliament Winter Session 2022, which concluded on Friday — a week ahead of schedule — featured heated debates over Bills, the Bihar hooch tragedy, and issues related to the India-China border. There were times when top political leaders raked up controversy with their statements.

These discussions and debates led to the adjournment of the House many times — on December 15, the Rajya Sabha was adjourned thrice in 40 minutes. However, the session in the Upper House clocked 94 percent productivity, as per non-profit PRS Legislative Research. Meanwhile, the Lok Sabha recorded a productivity of 88 percent.

(Source: PRS)

While the Lok Sabha functioned for 68.9 hours during the winter session, the Rajya Sabha functioned for 72 hours. In the Lok Sabha, most of the time — nearly 31 hours — was spent on "non-legislation" matters, while the Rajya Sabha MP spend the maximum time — around 24 hours — on legislation.

(Source: PRS)

"Eight out of 10 sessions of the 17th Lok Sabha have adjourned early... For the last eight consecutive sessions, Parliament has adjourned ahead of schedule. 36 planned sitting days have been lost due to early adjournment in this Lok Sabha," The PRS said in its analysis.

Bill passed during Parliament Winter Session 2022

Around seven bills were passed by both houses during this Parliament Winter Session. However, there were a few bills which were not introduced in the House. These will now likely be moved during the next Parliament session. The bills which were passed by both Houses include:

1. The Wild Life (Protection) Amendment Bill, 2021

4. The Constitution (Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes) Orders (Second Amendment) Bill, 2022

5. The New Delhi International Arbitration Centre (Amendment) Bill, 2022

6. The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Second Amendment) Bill, 2022

7. The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Fourth Amendment) Bill, 2022

Productivity as compared to that in 2022 Monsoon and Budget session

House Winter Session 2022 Monsoon Session 2022 Budget Session 2022 Rajya Sabha 94% 42% 90% Lok Sabha 88% 47% 123%

Controversial remarks that rocked Parliament

Kharge's 'dog' remark: Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge, who is also the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, had reportedly said during a rally in Rajasthan's Alwar that BJP people "did not even lose a dog" for the country. He said this while stating that the Congress stood for the country, helped attain Independence and its leaders gave supreme sacrifices.

Kharge had also alleged that the BJP government "talks like a lion but acts like a mouse" as it is not taking on China for indulging in incursions along the border and is running away from a debate on the issue in Parliament, news agency PTI reported.

This led to "unruly" scenes in Parliament, with Union minister Piyush Goyal and BJP leaders demanding an apology from Kharge for his "foul" comments. However, Kharge refused, maintaining that the BJP had no role in the country's freedom struggle. He said the remarks were made outside Parliament and should not be discussed in the House.

Piyush Goyal's comment on Bihar: Piyush Goyal had reportedly told RJD leader Manoj Jha that his party would one day turn the entire "country into Bihar" if they have their way. He later withdrew his comments, saying he had no intention of insulting the state or its people.

Goyal made the remark when Jha was speaking during a discussion on the Appropriation Bill. As he said the government should devote equal attention to the poor and corporate houses, Goyal responded by saying "inka bas chale to desh ko Bihar bana dein (if they have their way, they will turn the country into Bihar)."

"At the outset, let me clarify that there is absolutely no intention of insulting either Bihar or the people of Bihar. And if at all it has hurt anybody, I will immediately withdraw that statement. It was not made with any malice to anybody at all," he had said.