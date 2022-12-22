With a surge of cases in the global east, today's parliamentary session is expected to follow suit with the Congress party confronting the government about China and COVID protocols for the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Both Houses of Parliament will reconvene at 11 am. In the Rajya Sabha, the Ministry of Tribal Affairs will move three Bills — that have been passed by the Lok Sabha — to amend the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order, 1950. In the Lok Sabha, Union Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju is also set to move a Bill.

There are a host of committee meetings on the agenda as well. The Parliament's Standing Committee on Energy is expected to meet at 3 pm where Union Minister of Power RK Singh and officials of the Power Finance Corporation will brief the committee on revamped distribution sector schemes, smart metering and more.

The Labour and Employment Committee is scheduled to meet at 9 am and the Commerce and Industry Committee and the Women and Child Development Committee will meet at 6 pm.

Officially, the winter session is set to conclude on December 29 but it could end earlier by December 23, sources tell News18.

Here are the latest updates of session proceedings from both Houses:

# Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 12 pm, minutes into the House reconvening at 11 am, due to protest by opposition over various issues, PTI reports.

# RJD-JD(U) MPs stood in front of the Gandhi statue in Parliament to protest a remark made by Union Minister of Power Piyush Goyal on Bihar and demand his apology.

# Several Members of Parliament donned masks just a day after the Centre gave its COVID warning as cases begin to surge in China. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankar can be seen wearing face masks.

Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla wear a mask as the proceedings of Parliament begin today. A few MPs also mask-up. pic.twitter.com/LVABlV3jwZ — ANI (@ANI) December 22, 2022

# Opposition party members met in Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's chambers ahead of the proceedings to discuss strategy, per ANI. They reportedly discussed bring up the India-China border issue.

Delhi | Opposition parties' floor leaders met at LoP in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge’s chamber in Parliament to discuss strategy. pic.twitter.com/cbldZorWaE — ANI (@ANI) December 22, 2022

# Rajya Sabha: Congress MP Syed Naseer Hussain gives a Suspension of Business Notice under Rule 267 for a "meaningful discussion" on the India-China clash and requests Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make a statement on the same, ANI reports.