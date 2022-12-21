Parliament Winter Session 2022 latest updates: During the Congress parliamentary party meet on Wednesday, Sonia Gandhi said, "The government is being adamant and not holding a discussion on it" and asked, "why is the government not sending out a financial reply to Chinese transgression".

Congress MP Sonia Gandhi and other Opposition leaders held a protest in front of the Gandhi statue on Parliament premises on Wednesday, demanding a discussion on the India-China faceoff at Tawang. During the Congress parliamentary party meet, Sonia Gandhi reportedly expressed concerns over the Chinese transgression. She said, "The government is being adamant and not holding a discussion on it" and asked, "why is the government not sending out a financial reply to Chinese transgression".

In the Rajya Sabha, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will move the Anti-Maritime Piracy Bill, 2019, which was passed by the Lok Sabha on Monday. The seeks to provide an effective legal instrument to combat piracy not only in territorial waters and the exclusive economic zone (EEZ) but also on the high seas. Meanwhile, in the Lok Sabha, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will reply on the steps taken by the government to mitigate the issue of drug abuse in the country. Finance Minister Nirmala Sithraman is also expected to reply in Rajya Sabha at 2 pm.

Follow the latest updates on Parliament Winter Session 2022 here:

# Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said: "The party and other Opposition parties have been asking for a discussion (on China). While we're all united in standing up for the nation and security of our country. We want the government to take us and people of India into confidence about what exactly they're seeing on border."

# Congress MP Sonia Gandhi and other Opposition leaders protest in front of the Gandhi statue inside the Parliament premises, demanding a discussion on the India-China faceoff at Tawang

Delhi | Congress MP Sonia Gandhi and other Opposition leaders protest in front of the Gandhi statue inside the Parliament premises, demanding a discussion on the India-China faceoff at Tawang pic.twitter.com/yHzTizsEJS — ANI (@ANI) December 21, 2022

# Congress parliamentary party meeting begins at Central Hall in Parliament.