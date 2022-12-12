Parliament Winter Session 2022 Latest Updates: RS to pass Energy Conservation Bill, Constitution Orders Bill today

The Winter Session of Parliament commenced on December 7 and will continue till December 29, having 17 sittings spread over 23 days.

The Winter Session of Parliament is underway with the Opposition trying to corner the government on a host of issues including a standoff with China, inflation, and unemployment.

The Rajya Sabha is likely to pass 'The Energy Conservation (Amendment) Bill, 2022' and 'The Constitution (SC and ST) Orders (Second Amendment) Bill, 2022'.

Here are the latest updates from the Winter Session:

# Congress MP Manish Tewari gives Adjournment Motion notice in the Lok Sabha to discuss "the confrontation with the judiciary brought to the fore by recent statements made by various government and constitutional functionaries, including the Hon'ble Law Minister."

# BJP Parliamentary party meeting scheduled to be held on Tuesday at Parliament Library Building in Delhi.

# Union Minister for Power and New & Renewable Energy, RK Singh to move 'The Energy Conservation (Amendment) Bill, 2022' in the Rajya Sabha today to amend the Energy Conservation Act, 2001.

The Lok Sabha has passed the bill.

# Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda to move 'The Constitution (SC and ST) Orders (Second Amendment) Bill, 2022' in Rajya Sabha to amend the Constitution (Scheduled Castes) Order, 1950 & the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) (UP) Order, 1967.

The bill has been passed by the Lok Sabha.