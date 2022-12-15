English
Is it not allowed to speak against China in Parliament, asks Mallikarjun Kharge | Winter session latest updates

By CNBCTV18.com Dec 15, 2022 9:56:22 AM IST (Updated)

Parliament Winter Session 2022: The parliamentary committee on tourism and transportation summoned the Delhi airport CEO and officials on Thursday to discuss the congestion at T3. Meanwhile, Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge has asked, "Is it not allowed to speak against China in Indian Parliament?"

The parliamentary committee on tourism and transportation summoned the Delhi airport CEO and officials at 3 pm on Thursday to discuss the congestion at T3. A LocalCircle survey revealed that the ratings of Delhi airport have dropped due to passengers facing crowding there. Apart from this, questions are likely to be raised on Delhi air quality, nuclear power generation, ownership of news channels, atomic energy production targets and conservation of heritage sites.

The clash near the Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh had sparked a debate in Parliament in the recent sessions. Leaders of several opposition parties met in Parliament House complex on Wednesday and decided to take on the government unitedly on the India-China border issue. On Thursday, Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge slammed the Centre in a tweet and asked, "Is it not allowed to speak against China in Indian Parliament?"
Follow the latest updates on today's Parliament Session here:
# Congress leader Manish Tewari has given adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha for 'detailed' discussion on India-China border row
# Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi has given Suspension of Business Notice under Rule 267 in Rajya Sabha to discuss "the subversion of independence of institutions like ED, IT, CBI, EC, CVC and CIC."
# The serious effects of global warming and the need for remedial steps to tackle it will be discussed in the Rajya Sabha this afternoon. The issue will be raised by DMK, Congress and CPI MPs Tiruchi Siva, Pramod Tiwari and P Santhosh Kumar, respectively.
# Opposition parties want Parliament to discus these issues
TMC leader Derek O'Brien tweeted on Thursday, listing out issues that "Opposition parties want Parliament to discuss". These include: federal structure, economic blockade destabilising state governments; North-East issues, Meghalaya; unemployment; price rise; misuse of central agencies and China. But he accused the government of avoiding these issues and discussing global warming.
# "Is it not allowed to speak against China in the Indian Parliament?" asks Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge
# AAP MP Raghav Chadha has given a Suspension of Business Notice under Rule 267 in the Rajya Sabha to discuss "Central Government’s attempts to interfere in appointments to higher judiciary and delays/obstructions in judicial appointments."
# Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla is likely to chair a high-level meeting on airport rush at the Ministry of Home Affairs at 11 am today.
What happened on December 14?
Parliament passed a bill to rename the New Delhi International Arbitration Centre as the India International Arbitration Centre on Wednesday. The New Delhi International Arbitration Centre (Amendment) Bill, 2022, was piloted by Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju in the Rajya Sabha.
Click here to read all that happened in Parliament on December 14
The Parliament also passed a bill that seeks to include the Gond community in the Scheduled Tribes category in parts of Uttar Pradesh. The Rajya Sabha passed by a voice vote the Constitution (Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes) Orders (Second Amendment) Bill, 2022, which was introduced by Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda on Tuesday.
As many as 17 opposition parties staged a walkout from the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, accusing the government of not holding a discussion over the December 9 clashes along the Line of Actual Control between the Indian and Chinese forces at the Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh.
First Published:  IST
