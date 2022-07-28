Several Members of Parliament (MPs) are holding a 50-hour protest at Gandhi statue in Parliament to protest the suspension of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs. As many as 24 opposition MPs 20 from the Rajya Sabha and four from the Lok Sabha have been suspended for their unruly behaviour and creating ruckus in Parliament. The government has demanded apology saying the suspension of Opposition MPs can be revoked if they apologise.
The MPs suspended over the last two days include seven from the Trinamool Congress (TMC), six from the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), three from the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), two from the Communist Party of India (Marxist), and one each from the Communist Party of India (CPI) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Also, four Lok Sabha MPs of the Congress have been suspended.
Here are some top developments from the Parliament:
New Delhi: AAP MP Sanjay Singh with TMC MPs Dola Sen and Mausam Noor, and other MPs during their protest at Parliament House complex during ongoing Monsoon Session, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Image: PTI)
Delhi | The 50-hour long day-night protest of suspended MPs continues at the Gandhi statue at Parliament. pic.twitter.com/E0n1HVKAtl— ANI (@ANI) July 27, 2022
19 MPs suspended from various opposition parties in Rajya Sabha!Modi ji, are you trying to convert our Parliament, the temple of democracy, into your party rally stage?Our flourishing democracy is turned into autocracy and Modi govt has become a dictatorial regime.— Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) July 26, 2022
Another day- same story.Opposition MP suspended, no discussion in parliament on price rise, GST & unemployment. Blatant use of central agencies to target congress & opposition leader continues unabated.We were detained by the police yet again for conducting a peaceful protest pic.twitter.com/hKaJIGU5d1— Sachin Pilot (@SachinPilot) July 27, 2022
(Edited by : Akriti Anand)
First Published: IST