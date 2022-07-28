Several Members of Parliament (MPs) are holding a 50-hour protest at Gandhi statue in Parliament to protest the suspension of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs. As many as 24 opposition MPs 20 from the Rajya Sabha and four from the Lok Sabha have been suspended for their unruly behaviour and creating ruckus in Parliament. The government has demanded apology saying the suspension of Opposition MPs can be revoked if they apologise.

The MPs suspended over the last two days include seven from the Trinamool Congress (TMC), six from the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), three from the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), two from the Communist Party of India (Marxist), and one each from the Communist Party of India (CPI) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Also, four Lok Sabha MPs of the Congress have been suspended.

Here are some top developments from the Parliament:

Twenty opposition MPs, who were suspended from the Rajya Sabha for disrupting proceedings are holding the relay protest near the Gandhi Statue and will stay at the site through the night. AAP MP Sanjay Singh said, "Suspended MPs will sit on dharna till Friday 5 pm. Meanwhile, some women MPs and elderly MPs will sit shift-wise."

What government demands: Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said the suspension of Opposition MPs can be revoked by the Chair if they apologise and assure they would not protest in the Well or show placards in the House.

MPs refused to apologise. TMC MP Mausam Noor said there is no question of apologising. "We want to have discussions on price rise in Parliament but we were suspended. Our 50-hour-long protest will continue outside," she said. Meanwhile, TMC MP Shanta Chhetri said, "...we haven't done anything wrong. We've raised the issue of common people."

Congress Rajya Sabha MP and Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge wrote to Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu, raising concern over the “unlawful” suspension of opposition MPs. “The opposition is the real voice of the citizens of India and the Modi government cannot be allowed to run these undemocratic one-way proceedings by suppressing people’s voice,” Kharge said.

Opposition parties are likely to hold a joint protest against the price rise and increase in GST rates of essential commodities at 10.30 am in front of the Gandhi statue at the Parliament House complex. The Opposition has continued to put pressure on the Centre over the hike in prices of essential goods over the past week and called for a debate on price rise in Parliament.

Congress leader Sachin Pilot shared a video on Twitter and said, "Opposition MP suspended, no discussion in parliament on price rise, GST and unemployment. Blatant use of central agencies to target Congress and opposition leaders continues unabated.