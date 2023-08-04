What is the 'middle-path' INDIA has offered to Centre to break impasse over Manipur

According to reports, the Opposition suggested holding a discussion on the Manipur situation under Rule 167.

The alliance of 26 opposition parties, INDIA, offered a "middle path solution to the Leader of the House to break the logjam" over the Manipur violence issue, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh tweeted on Thursday. TMC leader Derek O'Brien also said, "INDIA parties don’t believe in roadblocks. We've offered a concrete ‘Middle Path’ solution. We remain optimistic that the govt (government) accepts it."

These remarks came soon after the Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar convened a meeting of leaders at on Thursday for a solution to the impasse in the House. Opposition parties have been protesting over their demand since the start of the monsoon session of Parliament for a detailed debate on the Manipur situation and a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Dhankhar has allowed a discussion on the issue of violence in Manipur allowing notices of some members under rule 176 (short-term discussion), news agency PTI reported. However, the Opposition had demanded that the discussion be held under rule 267, which entails suspension of all other business and the prime minister issuing a statement.

So, what is the "middle path" that INDIA has offered

According to several reports, the Opposition dropped their demand for a statement from PM Modi and a discussion invoking Rule 267. They, however, suggested holding a discussion under Rule 167 which involves a motion and a resolution. This is seen as a compromise between the Rule 276 demanded by the Opposition and Rule 176 offered by the Centre.

As per an Indian Express report, the opposition leaders formally proposed the idea during the meeting of the floor leaders on Thursday. They suggested that the government hold a discussion under Rule 167, which deals with "discussion on a matter of public interest". Piyush Goyal then told them that in principle it was a good idea, sources told Indian Express.

So far, there was been no official word on the Opposition's demand.

What is Rule 167?

Rule 167 involves a discussion, a response from the minister and voting, which culminates in a resolution. The time limit is fixed by the Chairman. "The Chairman may after considering the state of business in the Council and in consultation with the Leader of the Council allot a day or part of a day for the discussion of any such motion," details mentioned on the Rajya Sabha website read.

As per the Rajya Sabha, "the term ‘motion’ in parliamentary parlance means any proposal made for the purpose of eliciting a decision of the House. It is phrased in such a way that, if passed, it will purport to express the will of the House".

Moreover, Rules 167-174 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in Rajya Sabha provide that no discussion on a matter of general public interest shall take place except on a motion made with the consent of the Chairman.

Bone of contention

The government and the Opposition need to agree on the wording of the motion, who will move it and when it will be taken up. Sources told the Indian Express that a group of Opposition leaders have already prepared a draft of the motion to be moved in the House.

Meanwhile, when asked to take up the discussion immediately, Goyal and Joshi told the Opposition leaders that Home Minister Amit Shah was not available Thursday since the Lok Sabha was discussing the NCT Bill. Also, a long discussion won't be possible on Friday since afternoons are reserved for private member businesses. And on Monday, the Centre is likely to take up the NCT Bill in the Rajya Sabha. On Tuesday, the Lok Sabha will start a discussion on the no-confidence motion.

Amid the impasse, sources told the Hindustan Times that the Manipur situation is likely to be discussed in the Upper House on August 11, the last day of the monsoon session. Union home minister Amit Shah is likely to reply to the discussion.