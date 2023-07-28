Lok Sabha passes three bills amid Oppn protest on Manipur violence

2 Min Read
The Mines and Minerals Amendment Bill empowers the Centre to exclusively auction mining lease and composite licence for certain critical minerals.
The Lok Sabha on Friday passed three important bills - The Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2023, The National Nursing and Midwifery Commission Bill, 2023, and The National Dental Commission Bill, 2023.
The Mines and Minerals Amendment Bill
empowers the Centre to exclusively auction mining lease and composite licence for certain critical minerals. Union Minister for Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi moved the bill for consideration and passing in the Lower House.
The opposition members, however, continued their protest in the house over the Manipur issue.
The National Dental Commission Bill seeks to repeal the Dentists Act, 1948 and proposes to set up National Dental Commission to regulate dental education and the profession in the country. It also aims to make dental education affordable and make quality oral healthcare accessible.
The National Nursing and Midwifery Commission Bill aims at setting up National Nursing and Midwifery Commission (NNMC) and to repeal the Indian Nursing Council Act, 1947. The Bill provides for regulation and maintenance of standards of education and services by nursing and midwifery professionals, assessment of institutions, maintenance of a national register as well as state registers. It also talks about creation of a system to improve access, research and development and adoption of latest scientific advancement for matters connected therewith.
With inputs from PTI
