The Monsoon session of Parliament is likely to begin on July 18 when the crucial presidential poll will be held. The session could conclude on August 12.

"The Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs (CCPA) has recommended that the Monsoon Session of Parliament be held from July 18 to August 12," sources were quoted by PTI as saying.

The Monsoon Session usually starts in the third week of July and concludes by the end of the second week of August.

This could be the last session in the existing Parliament building, as the Lok Sabha speaker had earlier announced that the 2022 winter session will be held in the new building.

Apart from the presidential poll , the election for the vice-president's post will also take place during the session, news agency PTI reported.

In this year's presidential elections, the total value of the electoral college, comprising 4,809 electors, is 10,86,431. As many as 543 Lok Sabha MPs, 233 Rajya Sabha MPs and 4033 MLAs will elect the new president. The new President will then be sworn in on July 25.

This time, the secretary general of the Rajya Sabha is the returning officer for the president's election, while the secretary general Lok Sabha will be the returning officer for the vice president's election.

The counting for both constitutional posts will also be held in Parliament during the Monsoon Session, PTI reported.