Parliament Budget Session to begin after a break | Here's a list of 35 Bills likely to be discussed

According to reports, around 26 Bills are currently pending in the Rajya Sabha and close to nine are pending in the Lok Sabha. Check list here

The second leg of the Parliament Budget Session is all set to kick off on Monday. The session is likely to be a stormy one amid Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's remarks about India in the UK, BRS leader Kavitha's protest over the Women's Reservation Bill and the arrest of former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

According to reports, the second part of the Budget Session will focus on the demand for grants and the passage of the Union Budget. The government is also likely to bring in pending legislation for passage. Around 26 Bills are currently pending in the Rajya Sabha and close to nine are pending in the Lok Sabha, ANI reported.

Here's a list of all 35 Bills on which updates are expected in this Budget Session:

> The Multi-State Co-operative Societies (Amendment) Bill, 2022 referred to a Joint Committee by the government last Winter Session and is being examined by the panel

> The Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2022 referred to a Joint Committee by the government last Winter Session and is being examined by the panel

> The Biological Diversity (Amendment) Bill, 2021

> Personal Data Protection Bill likely to be cleared by the Union Cabinet soon

> The Inter-State River Water Disputes (Amendment) Bill, 2019 pending in the Rajya Sabha

> The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Third Amendment) Bill, 2022 in the Rajya Sabha

> The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Fifth Amendment) Bill, 2022 in the Rajya Sabha

> Tamil Nadu Legislative Council (Repeal) Bill, 2012

> The Readjustment of Representation of Scheduled Castes

> Scheduled Tribes in Parliamentary and Assembly Constituencies (Third) Bill, 2013

> The Delhi Rent (Repeal) Bill, 2013

> The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2019

> Assam Legislative Council Bill, 2013

> The Building and Other Construction Workers Related Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2013

> Constitution (79th Amendment Bill), 1992 (small family norms for Legislators)

> Delhi Rent (Amendment) Bill, 1997, Delhi Rent (Repeal) Bill, 2013

> The Employment Exchanges (Compulsory Notification of Vacancies) Amendment Bill, 2013

> The Indian Medicine and Homeopathy Pharmacy Bill, 2005

> The Inter-State Migrant Workmen (Regulation of Employment and Conditions of Service) Bill

> The Mines (Amendment) Bill, 2011

> The Provisions of the Municipalities (Extension to the Scheduled Areas) Bill, 2001

> The Rajasthan Legislative Council Bill, 2013

> Registration (Amendment) Bill, 2013

> The Seeds Bill, 2004

> The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Amendment) Bill, 2008

> The WAQF Properties (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Bill, 2014

> The Mediation Bill 2021, The Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill 2019

> The Repealing end Amendment Bill, 2022

> The The Electricity (Amendment) Bill 2022 - referred to Standing Committee.and the report for which is still pending

> The DNA Technology (Use and Application) Regulation Bill, 2019

> The Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Seniors Citizens (Amendment) Bill, 2019

The second part of the Budget Session will after a recess commence on March 13 and go on till April 6.