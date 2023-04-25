The five-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court began hearing a batch of pleas seeking legal recognition of same-sex marriage on April 18. The bench comprises CJI DY Chandrachud and Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul, Ravindra Bhat, Hima Kohli, and PS Narasimha.

Over 400 parents of LGBTQIA+ children from a support group called Sweekar - The Rainbow Parents, have written an open letter to the Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud seeking legal status for same-sex marriage in India. The group supports the parents to navigate the journey towards acceptance of their children’s sexuality, with the ultimate goal of achieving equality in marriage.

“We are more than 400 parents from the length and breadth of the nation. We are appealing to you to consider the plea for Marriage Equality,” the members of Sweekar –The Rainbow Parents wrote in an emotional letter to the CJI.

While acknowledging that society is a changing and evolving phenomenon, the members of the support group emphasised that most of the parents in the group are growing old, and some of them will touch 80 soon. They desire to see the legal stamp on the rainbow marriages of their children in their lifetime, the open letter added.

ALSO READ |

The parents wrote that they understand the emotional journey of acceptance, having gone through the process of learning about gender and sexuality, understanding the lives of their children, and finally accepting their sexuality and their loved ones. They also empathise with those who oppose Marriage Equality, as some of them were also initially hesitant to accept their children's sexuality.

“It took education, debate, and patience to realise that their children's lives, feelings, and desires are valid,” the open letter said.

Despite the challenges, the group has faith in the Indian Constitution and democracy, believing that the nation, which values diversity and inclusion, will eventually open the legal gates of Marriage Equality to their children, the parents said.

The group cited the landmark Navtej Singh Johar vs Union of India judgment by the Supreme Court in September 2018, which decriminalised consensual sexual relationships and ascertained that LGBTQIA+ individuals should be treated with dignity and acceptance. The parents expressed their hope that the same level of acceptance and respect will be extended to same-sex marriages.

“We desire to see our children and our children-in-law find legal acceptance for their relationship under the Special Marriages Act in our country. We are certain that a nation as big as ours, which respects its diversity and stands for the value of inclusion, will open its legal gates of Marriage Equality to our children too,” the letter concluded.

The five-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court began hearing a batch of pleas seeking legal recognition of same-sex marriage on April 18. The bench comprises CJI DY Chandrachud and Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul, Ravindra Bhat, Hima Kohli, and PS Narasimha. The Centre had previously opposed the plea, arguing that same-sex relationships, which are no longer criminalised, are fundamentally different from traditional Indian family units and cannot be treated identically.