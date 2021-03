Days after the arrest of city police officer Sachin Waze by the NIA, Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh on Wednesday was removed from his post and will be replaced by Hemant Nagrale.

Earlier in the day, Singh met Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Waze was arrested by the NIA over its probe into the recovery of an explosives-laden SUV near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's house.

Major decisions by Maharashtra Government: Shri Hemant Nagrale appointed as the new CP of Mumbai City, Additional charge of DGP Maharashtra State given to Shri Rajnish Seth, Shri Sanjay Pandey will head the Maharashtra State Security Corporation and (1/2) — ANIL DESHMUKH (@AnilDeshmukhNCP) March 17, 2021

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) governments move follows a series of meetings among the ruling Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance leaders.