Parakram Diwas 2023: PM Modi names 21 Andaman islands, inaugurates memorial model on Netaji Jayanti

Paying his tribute to the Bose, Modi tweeted saying that the Azad Hind Fauj founder's contribution to India's history is "unparalleled."

On the occasion of Parakram Diwas, Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually participated in a ceremony today to name 21 uninhabited islands of the Andaman and Nicobar islands after Param Vir Chakra awardees. He also unveiled a model for a memorial dedicated to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose to commemorate the late freedom fighter's 126th birth anniversary.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also reached Port Blair on Sunday night to take part in ceremonies. He will hoist a national flag on Monday and deliver a speech at the Netaji Stadium where Bose unfurled the tricolour flag on December 30, 1943. The minister will also take stock of development activities on the archipelago and visit Cellular Jail.

Monday marks the end of the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav Iconic Events Week' organised by the Ministry of Home Affairs that celebrated 75 years of India's independence across several states and union territories, namely Manipur, Nagaland, Gujarat, Odisha, West Bengal and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

About the islands

Modi named 16 islands located in the north and middle Andaman districts and five in South Andaman today in honor of Param Vir Chakra awardees.

The names of the awardees are: Major Somnath Sharma, Naik Jadunath Singh, 2nd Lt. Rama Raghoba Rane, Company Havildar Major Piru Singh, Lance Naik Karam Singh, Captain Gurbachan Singh Salaria, Major Dhan Singh Thapa, Subedar Joginder Singh, Major Shaitan Singh, Lt. Colonel Ardeshir Burzorji Tarapore, CQMH Abdul Hamid, Lance Naik Albert Ekka, Flying Officer Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon, Major Hoshiar Singh, 2nd Lt. Arun Khetarpal, Naib Subedar Bana Singh, Major Ramaswamy Parameswaran, Lt. Manoj Kumar Pandey, Grenadier Yogendra Singh Yadav, Rifleman Sanjay Kumar and Captain Vikram Batra.

About the memorial

The memorial will be set up on Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Dweep, which was formerly known as Ross Island before being renamed in 2018. It will have a museum, cable car ropeway, laser and sound show, guided heritage trail through historical buildings and a theme-based children's amusement park besides a restro lounge, officials said.

"Deeply influenced by his thoughts, we are working to realise his vision for India," Modi tweeted.

