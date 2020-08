Mortal remains of Indian classical vocalist Pandit Jasraj, who passed away on Monday following a cardiac arrest at his home in New Jersey, would be brought to Mumbai on Wednesday, his family said in a statement.

The 90-year-old music doyen, who belonged to the Mewati Gharana, was in the US when the coronavirus-led lockdown was announced and decided to stay back in the country.

According to a statement from the family, his body would be kept for "family darshan" later in the day around 4 pm at his Versova residence after formalities are completed upon arrival.