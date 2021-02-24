Pandemic has exacerbated existing inequalities that affect women: World Bank report

The COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated existing inequalities that affect women, including barriers in attending school and maintaining jobs, according to a report. The World Bank: Women, Business & the Law 2021 report -- the seventh in a series of annual studies measuring laws and regulations that affect women’s economic opportunity in 190 economies -- placed India at par with countries like Gambia and Madagascar with a score of 74.4 out of 100, which is slightly lower than the global average of 76.1.

The report, which is based on eight indicators structured around women's interactions with the law as they move through their careers -- mobility, workplace, pay, marriage, parenthood, entrepreneurship, assets, and pension -- found that the laws still restrict women's economic opportunities despite all the progress they have achieved so far.

The report further said that the recent pandemic and lockdown has put women in a vulnerable position with reforms to remove obstacles to women's economic inclusion slowing down in many regions and cases of domestic violence and health and safety challenges showing a rise.

While countries like Belgium, Canada, Denmark, France, Iceland, Ireland, Latvia, Luxembourg, Portugal, and Sweden scored 100 on the women, business and the law index, OECD high income, Latin America and Caribbean, and Sub-Saharan Africa — have seen a record gain in their average scores of more than 30 points in the last 50 years. Also, 27 economies from all regions have enacted reforms increasing gender equality since 2019.