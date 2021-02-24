Pandemic has exacerbated existing inequalities that affect women: World Bank report Updated : February 24, 2021 04:19 PM IST Laws still restrict women’s economic opportunities despite all the progress that have been achieved so far. Recent pandemic and lockdown has put women in a vulnerable position with reforms to remove obstacles to women’s economic inclusion slowing down in many regions. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply