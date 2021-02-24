  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home India

Pandemic has exacerbated existing inequalities that affect women: World Bank report

Updated : February 24, 2021 04:19 PM IST

Laws still restrict women’s economic opportunities despite all the progress that have been achieved so far.
Recent pandemic and lockdown has put women in a vulnerable position with reforms to remove obstacles to women’s economic inclusion slowing down in many regions.
Pandemic has exacerbated existing inequalities that affect women: World Bank report

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Nifty Bank jumps over 1,400 points post FM Sitharaman's comment; all constituents in the green

Nifty Bank jumps over 1,400 points post FM Sitharaman's comment; all constituents in the green

People above 60 years will be vaccinated from March 1, says Prakash Javadekar

People above 60 years will be vaccinated from March 1, says Prakash Javadekar

Stock Market Live: Sensex jumps 1,000 points, Nifty nears 15,000; Nifty Bank up 1,100 points

Stock Market Live: Sensex jumps 1,000 points, Nifty nears 15,000; Nifty Bank up 1,100 points

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement