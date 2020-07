PanIIT Alumni Reach for India Foundation, the nation building arm of Pan IIT Alumni, is hosting a ‘PanIIT Global E-Conclave 2020’ with CNBC-TV18 as the cause partner of the event.

The e-conclave, spread across three weekends starting July 4, 2020, will witness convergence of distinguished speakers from Samaj, Sarkar and Bazaar to present perspectives on nation re-building.

The opening session on July 4 will have an inaugural message by President Ram Nath Kovind.

Featuring 10 sessions hosted by global distinguished IIT Alumni with policymakers, business leaders and third sector leaders, it will emphasise the integration of Samaj (civil society), Sarkar (government) and Bazaar (business & industry) in rebuilding India’s economy in the post-COVID era.

The e-conclave seeks to garner support of the IITian network and Indians across the globe to participate, get involved and contribute - to opportunities in addressing the country’s structural challenges.

It proposes a collaborative platform for a systemic response to nation re-building in association by bringing together eminent institutions such as IITs , IISc , TIFR on technological and bio technical projects facilitated by Principal Scientific Advisor’s office and Socio-Economic interventions undertaken by the Foundation’s own initiatives in public healthcare capacity building, delivery of migrant jobs, and rural livelihoods.

The Pan IIT Alumni Foundation has established a successful collaborative model in the social sector with both the government, business & industry as stakeholders. In the aftermath of the COVID pandemic, the foundation sees an enhanced role for similar organizations across central and state levels to address capacity and capability gaps.

The foundation works to develop crucial healthcare infrastructure and employment and skill availability to create opportunities for vulnerable migrant labour – the most affected group today, facing challenges of meeting their daily livelihood and sustenance needs .

Hari Padmanabhan, chairman of the foundation, said, “During these unprecedented times, as the country is striving to reboot and re-emerge from the shackles of multiple challenges, it is essential that we as IIT Alumni come together as a force to address the current crisis.”

“We are witnessing a fundamental shift in how the Government is also approaching this pandemic – engaging with the society with comprehensive measures at multiple levels, both in focusing on economic revival of sectors like Agriculture, MSME and startups, manufacturing, and services, and in addressing challenges of the most vulnerable sections of society.”

“Through the e-Conclave, we envision the establishment of a scalable model of collaborative approach, with active participation of Samaj, Sarkar and Bazar to achieve a sustainable revival of India’s economy in the post-COVID era.”

The opening session on July 4 will feature a talk by Prof. K Vijay Raghavan, principal scientific advisor, Government of India, and a round table session of the foundation with Hari Padmanabhan (chairman), Dr. Mahesh Joshi (chief executive officer, Apollo Home Healthcare) and Dr. Himani Pande (IAS; Secretary, Planning and Finance, Government of Jharkhand) in conversation with Arjun Malhotra (co-founder, HCL Technologies).

Day-two of the session will feature B V R Mohan Reddy (executive chairman, Cyient and chairman, Board of IIT Hyderabad), Vijay M S Kumar (associate dean open learning, MIT) and Anil Kakodkar (Padma Vibhushan Awardee and ex-Director, BARC) in conversation with Ajit Rangnekar (DG, RICH, Hyderabad and former dean ISB) on “Re-building Higher Education”.

Sessions on the following weekends will include an interesting panel with a panel of Chief Ministers and business leaders, industry and government on rebuilding States and discussions on Re-building Skills and Jobs, Industry and Agriculture.

PanIIT Alumni Reach for India Foundation is a not-for-profit company and the nation building arm of the Pan IIT India Alumni .

Over the last 10 years, the foundation has established a successful collaborative model with governments and businesses as stakeholders and delivered at scale on a self-sustainable, job assured, loan funded, vocational skilling model enhancing the incomes and livelihood of the underprivileged.

The foundation is managed by PanIITian professionals and domain experts and is overseen by an advisory board of PanIITian alumni and invitees from across corporate and academia.