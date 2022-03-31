PAN-Aadhaar linking deadline extended till March 31, 2023; but there’s a catch

The Ministry of Finance has extended the deadline for linking PAN with Aadhaar till March 31, 2023. However, a penalty will be imposed for those who miss the earlier deadline of March 31, 2022.
The penalty will be up to Rs1,000 for late linking of PAN-Aadhaar after March 31, 2022. A penalty of Rs 500 will be payable for those who link their Aadhaar with PAN within three months from April 1, 2022 and a Rs-1,000 late fine will be imposed on those who link their PAN and Aadhaar after June 30, 2022.
Those who have not linked their Aadhaar with PAN will continue to have a functional PAN card for financial procedures, like furnishing of return of income, processing of refunds, etc till March 31, 2023, the press release by the ministry mentioned.
As per the Section 139AA of the Income Tax Act, every individual who has been allotted a PAN as on July 1, 2017, and is eligible to obtain Aadhaar number, must link their Aadhaar with PAN before the prescribed date.
The deadline for PAN-Aadhaar linking was extended several times in the past. The earlier deadline was September 30, 2021, which was then extended till March 31, 2022, which is now further extended till March 31, 2023.