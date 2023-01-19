Palki Sharma brings her take of the World on Firstpost this Republic Day

Her new show that promises news without spin and sensationalism will be launched on January 26.

Senior journalist Palki Sharma Upadhyay has announced the launch of a new project, which is slated to go live on January 26. The trailer of the new show promises to bring "just the news and nothing but the news" to the audience. Sharma who joined Network18 as the Managing Editor will be leading the show on FirstPost.

Sharma will lead the new project that will use all formats of news reporting and presentation. The network also plans to capture a new generation of audiences with the show helmed by the popular journalist.

She took to Instagram to announce the new show in the trending meme format of Zomato and Blinkit.

While joining Network18, Sharma stated that she would launch a global project that would transform the news experience and make India proud.