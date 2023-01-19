English
homeindia News

Palki Sharma brings her take of the World on Firstpost this Republic Day

By CNBCTV18.com Jan 19, 2023 1:07:02 PM IST (Updated)

Her new show that promises news without spin and sensationalism will be launched on January 26.

Senior journalist Palki Sharma Upadhyay has announced the launch of a new project, which is slated to go live on January 26. The trailer of the new show promises to bring "just the news and nothing but the news" to the audience. Sharma who joined Network18 as the Managing Editor will be leading the show on FirstPost.

Tax-saving investment — How to avail benefits under National Pension System and steps to open it

Budget 2023 | MF industry body proposes uniformity in taxation on listed debt securities, debt mutual funds

30 best bars in India: Khakra-spiked cocktails stir up a storm — what else is shaking us up

Five factors that led to decline in China's population

Sharma will lead the new project that will use all formats of news reporting and presentation. The network also plans to capture a new generation of audiences with the show helmed by the popular journalist.


She took to Instagram to announce the new show in the trending meme format of Zomato and Blinkit.

While joining Network18, Sharma stated that she would launch a global project that would transform the news experience and make India proud.
(Edited by : Jerome Anthony)
First Published: Jan 19, 2023 12:57 PM IST
