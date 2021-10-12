0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

  • home>
  • india>

  • Pakistan national arrested, arms recovered

Pakistan national arrested, arms recovered

Profile image
By PTI | IST (Published)
Mini

He was living as an Indian national. At his instance, AK-47 and several other arms and ammunition have been recovered. Ashraf has been arrested under relevant provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Explosives Act and Arms Act, police said.

Pakistan national arrested, arms recovered
A Pakistani national has been arrested from east Delhi's Laxmi Nagar area and arms and ammunition have been recovered from him, officials said on Tuesday. Mohammad Ashraf alias Ali, a resident of Pakistan's Punjab province, had obtained Indian identity cards through forged documents, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Pramod Singh Kushwaha said.
He was living as an Indian national. At his instance, AK-47 and several other arms and ammunition have been recovered. Ashraf has been arrested under relevant provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Explosives Act and Arms Act, police said.
Also Read:
Tags
Previous Article

Don’t sell unallocated power for gains: Centre warns states

Next Article

As coal supplies run critically low, these states likely to face power crisis soon