Pakistan minister calls India's G20 meet in Srinagar 'violation of international law'

Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, who was in Muzaffarabad city in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on Sunday, said India's G20 meeting "is a violation of international law".

Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari "expressed solidarity with Kashmiris" while raising concerns over India hosting the third G20 tourism working group meeting in Srinagar. Zardari, who was in Muzaffarabad city in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on Sunday, said India's G20 meeting "is a violation of international law".

This was as per a social media post by the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) which is headed by Bhutto-Zardari. According to a GeoTV report, Zardari also confirmed that he would attend a protest rally in Bagh on Tuesday "to express solidarity with the Kashmiri people".

India will be hosting the third G20 Tourism Working Group meeting amid tight security on Monday. The meeting is being held in the city from May 22 to May 24.

The three-day-long meeting is the first big event to be organised in Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019. At least 60 delegates and 20 journalists from different parts of the world are likely to participate in the event.

The authorities in militancy-hit Jammu and Kashmir made elaborate arrangements for the third G20 Tourism Working Group meeting at the Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC).

This is the first international meeting being held in Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370 and the bifurcation of the erstwhile state into two Union Territories - Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh - in August 2019.