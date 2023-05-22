English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeindia NewsPakistan minister calls India's G20 meet in Srinagar 'violation of international law'

Pakistan minister calls India's G20 meet in Srinagar 'violation of international law'

Pakistan minister calls India's G20 meet in Srinagar 'violation of international law'
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com May 22, 2023 4:23:52 PM IST (Published)

Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, who was in Muzaffarabad city in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on Sunday, said India's G20 meeting "is a violation of international law".

Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari "expressed solidarity with Kashmiris" while raising concerns over India hosting the third G20 tourism working group meeting in Srinagar. Zardari, who was in Muzaffarabad city in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on Sunday, said India's G20 meeting "is a violation of international law".

This was as per a social media post by the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) which is headed by Bhutto-Zardari. According to a GeoTV report, Zardari also confirmed that he would attend a protest rally in Bagh on Tuesday "to express solidarity with the Kashmiri people".
India will be hosting the third G20 Tourism Working Group meeting amid tight security on Monday. The meeting is being held in the city from May 22 to May 24.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X