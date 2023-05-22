Pakistan minister calls India's G20 meet in Srinagar 'violation of international law'

Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, who was in Muzaffarabad city in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on Sunday, said India's G20 meeting "is a violation of international law".

Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari "expressed solidarity with Kashmiris" while raising concerns over India hosting the third G20 tourism working group meeting in Srinagar. Zardari, who was in Muzaffarabad city in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on Sunday, said India's G20 meeting "is a violation of international law".

This was as per a social media post by the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) which is headed by Bhutto-Zardari. According to a GeoTV report, Zardari also confirmed that he would attend a protest rally in Bagh on Tuesday "to express solidarity with the Kashmiri people".

India will be hosting the third G20 Tourism Working Group meeting amid tight security on Monday. The meeting is being held in the city from May 22 to May 24.