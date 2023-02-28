Intel sources hints at big ISI push for Khalistani separatist Amritpal Singh — 'ads target young Sikhs'

Amritpal Singh is a self-styled preacher and chief of the organisation Waris Panjab De. He was recently in news following protests and clashes in Punjab's Ajnala.

Top intelligence sources said on Monday that a major social media push was given by Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) to Khalistani separatist Amritpal Singh. This push was given through indirect funding routes from Canada, the United Kingdom and other countries, sources top told CNN-News18.

Amritpal Singh is a self-styled preacher and chief of the organisation Waris Panjab De. He was recently in news following protests and clashes in Punjab's Ajnala.

Sources said that social media platforms such as Facebook and Instagram accounts were uploading numerous pictures of "purported suppression of Sikhs in India". These were also "advertised" in Canada, the UK and Germany.

"These ads are designed in such a way that they are only going to the accounts of young Sikhs between 18-25 years of age," sources were quoted as saying. "These ads were paid for and running for almost a year," they added.

These ads directly linked Sikh secessionist leader Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale with Amritpal Singh, sources said.

Jarnail Singh was the leader of the Damdami Taksal and was widely perceived as a supporter for the creation of a proposed Sikh-majority state of Khalistan. Bhindranwale was killed by the Indian Army during Operation Bluestar.

Waris Punjab De founder Amritpal is projected like Bhindrawale in walking, and talking, with a pagdi on his head, and he even poses like the militant leader who was killed in Operation Blue Star in 1984, they added.

The intelligence sources said that the comments in the posts are not organic Indian Punjabi comments but their language suggests they are from Pakistan’s Punjab province. "In India, they can be seen only on using VPN with location as Canada, Germany, or the UK," they added.