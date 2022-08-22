Padma Awards 2023 nominations open till September 15: Know who can nominate

By CNBCTV18.com

Online nominations and recommendations for the three Padma Awards 2023 -- Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Shri – will be accepted till September 15, 2022, according to a government release.

The nomination process opened on May 1, 2022. The Padma Awards 2023, which are the highest civilian honours in the country after Bharat Ratna, will be announced on the eve of Republic Day, 2023.

The government is accepting nominations only on the Rashtriya Puruskar Portal -- https://awards.gov.in/

Instituted in 1954, these awards are given to people for distinguished and exceptional achievements or services in fields of art, literature and education, sports, medicine, science and engineering, public affairs, trade and industry, civil services and social work. The award is generally not conferred posthumously, except in highly deserving cases.

Eligibility

Any person without distinction of race, occupation, position or sex is eligible for Padma Awards. However, individuals working for the government, including those holding posts in Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs), are not eligible for Padma Awards, except doctors and scientists.

A higher category of Padma award can be conferred on a person after a gap of at least five years from the earlier Padma Award. However, the awards committee has the right to relax these rules in the case of highly deserving candidates.

Who can nominate

The general public can nominate an individual for the Padma Awards. The awards are open to self-nomination as well.

How to nominate

Nominations must be filed in the specified format given in the Rashtriya Puruskar Portal. It should contain all relevant details, including a citation in narrative form of a maximum of 800 words about the distinguished and exceptional achievements of the person recommended.

Selection procedure

The Padma Awards Committee, which is constituted by the Prime Minister of India every year, selects the winner from the host of nominations. The awards are conferred as per the recommendations made by the committee. Every year, not more than 120 awards are announced, excluding posthumous awards and those given to NRIs or foreigners.

The President of India hands over the awards to the winners in the month of March or April every year. Each awardee receives a Sanad (certificate) signed by the President and a medallion. The awardees also receive a small replica of the medallion, which they can wear during any ceremonial or state functions. There is no monetary grant attached to these awards.