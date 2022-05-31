The online nominations and recommendations for the Padma Awards 2023 had opened on May 1, 2022. The last date for filing nominations will be September 15, according to the Ministry of Home Affairs. The nominations will only be received online on the National Awards portal https://awards.gov.in

The winners of the Padma Awards 2023 will be announced on next year’s Republic Day.

The notification from the Ministry of Home Affairs mentioned that the government is committed to making the Padma Awards “People’s Padma”. Citizens have been requested to make nomination/recommendations accordingly including self-nomination.

As per the notification, all the relevant details of the nominations/ recommendations should be in the specified format available on the National Awards Portal. The nominations should include a citation in narrative form (maximum 800 words), bringing out the distinguished and exceptional achievements or work of the person recommended in their respective field.

More details about the awards and nomination/recommendations are available under the heading 'Awards and Medals' on the website of the Ministry of Home Affairs- https://mha.gov.in . Interested individuals can also visit the Padma Awards Portal- https://padmaawards.gov.in . The statutes and rules for the awards are available on the following website- https://padmaawards.gov.in/AboutAwards.aspx

The Padma Awards (Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Vibhushan) are India’s highest civilian awards after the Bharat Ratna. The awards recognise “work of distinction” and are given for exceptional and distinguished achievements or service in all disciplines including literature and education, art, sports, social work, medicine, science and engineering, civil service, public affairs, and trade and industry, and many others.

All persons, irrespective of occupation, race, or sex are eligible for the Padma awards. However, government servants, people working for public sector units, except scientists and doctors, are not eligible.