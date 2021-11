Padma Awards 2021: SP Balasubramaniam, Ram Vilas Paswan awarded posthumously; check full list here

President Ram Nath Kovind presented 119 Padma Awards this year. The list comprised of seven Padma Vibhushan, 10 Padma Bhushan and 102 Padma Shri Awards. Awardees include 29 women, 16 Posthumous awardees and 1 transgender awardee.

There is also one duo case and the award is counted as one.

Padma Vibhushan is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service; Padma Bhushan for distinguished service of high order and Padma Shri for distinguished service in any field.

Padma Vibhushan S. No. Name Field State/Country 1. Shri Shinzo Abe Public Affairs Japan 2. Shri S P Balasubramaniam Art Tamil Nadu (Posthumous) 3. Dr. Belle Monappa Hegde Medicine Karnataka 4. Shri Narinder Singh Kapany Science and Engineering United States of America (Posthumous) 5. Maulana Wahiduddin Khan Others- Spiritualism Delhi 6. Shri B. B. Lal Others- Archaeology Delhi 7. Shri Sudarshan Sahoo Art Odisha

Padma Bhushan 8. Ms. Krishnan Nair Shantakumari Chithra Art Kerala 9. Shri Tarun Gogoi Public Affairs Assam (Posthumous) 10. Shri Chandrashekhar Kambara Literature and Education Karnataka 11. Ms. Sumitra Mahajan Public Affairs Madhya Pradesh 12. Shri Nripendra Misra Civil Service Uttar Pradesh 13. Shri Ram Vilas Paswan Public Affairs Bihar (Posthumous) 14. Shri Keshubhai Patel Public Affairs Gujarat (Posthumous) 15. Shri Kalbe Sadiq Others-Spiritualism Uttar Pradesh (Posthumous) 16. Shri Rajnikant Devidas Shroff Trade and Industry Maharashtra 17. Shri Tarlochan Singh Public Affairs Haryana