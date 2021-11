Padma Awards 2020: Sushma Swaraj, Arun Jaitley, Kangana Ranaut among awardees; check full list here

President Ram Nath Kovind presented Padma Awards 2020 on Monday. Former ministers Sushma Swaraj, Arun Jaitly were awarded India's highest civilian award posthumously. The year 2020 list comprised of seven Padma Vibhushan, 16 Padma Bhushan and 118 Padma Shri Awards. Awardees include 33 women and 12 Posthumous awardees .

There are four duo cases and the award is counted as one for each case.

Former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj was awarded the Padma Vibhushan award posthumously. Her daughter Bansuri Swaraj received the award. Olympian badminton player PV Sindhu was awarded the Padma Bhushan

Air Marshal Dr Padma Bandopadhyay receives the Padma Shri Award in the field of medicine. She is India's first woman Air Marshal.

#WATCH | Delhi: Air Marshal Dr Padma Bandopadhyay (Retd) received the Padma Shri award today in the field of medicine. She is India's first woman Air Marshal. #PadmaAwards2020 pic.twitter.com/WohcHh51iI — ANI (@ANI) November 8, 2021 Padma Vibhushan' is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service; 'Padma Bhushan' for distinguished service of high order and 'Padma Shri' for distinguished service in any field.

Padma Vibhushan S. No. Name Field State/Country 1 Shri George Fernandes Public Affairs Bihar (Posthumous) 2 Shri Arun Jaitley Public Affairs Delhi (Posthumous) 3 Sir Anerood Jugnauth GCSK Public Affairs Mauritius 4 Smt. M. C. Mary Kom Sports Manipur 5 Shri Chhannulal Mishra Art Uttar Pradesh 6 Smt. Sushma Swaraj Public Affairs Delhi (Posthumous) 7 Sri Vishveshateertha Swamiji Sri Others-Spiritualism Karnataka Pejavara Adhokhaja Matha Udupi (Posthumous)

Padma Bhushan S. No. Name Field State/Country 8 Shri M. Mumtaz Ali (Sri M) Others-Spiritualism Kerala 9 Shri Syed Muazzem Ali Public Affairs Bangladesh (Posthumous) 10 Shri Muzaffar Hussain Baig Public Affairs Jammu and Kashmir 11 Shri Ajoy Chakravorty Art West Bengal 12 Shri Manoj Das Literature and Puducherry Education 13 Shri Balkrishna Doshi Others-Architecture Gujarat 14 Ms. Krishnammal Jagannathan Social Work Tamil Nadu