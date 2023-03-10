Oyo founder Ritesh Agarwal's father dies after falling from Gurugram building

"With a heavy heart, my family and I, would like to share that our guiding light and strength, my father, Ramesh Agarwal passed away on March 10. He lived a full life and inspired me and so many of us, every single day. His death is a tremendous loss for our family," Oyo Rooms founder and CEO Ritesh Agarwal said.

Ramesh Agarwal, the father of Oyo Rooms founder Ritesh Agarwal, died after falling from a high-rise building in Gurugram on March 10.

"With a heavy heart, my family and I, would like to share that our guiding light and strength, my father, Ramesh Agarwal passed away on March 10. He lived a full life and inspired me and so many of us, every single day. His death is a tremendous loss for our family. My father’s compassion and warmth saw us through our toughest times and carried us forward. His words will resonate deep in our hearts. We request everyone to respect our privacy in this time of grief," Ritesh said in a statement.

The incident occurred just days after Ritesh tied the knot With Geetansha Sood at The Taj Palace. The 30-year-old billionaire had also hosted a grand reception at a five-star hotel in Delhi post the wedding.

The wedding was also attended by industry stalwarts such as SoftBank Group CEO Masayoshi Son. Even Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was present at the event.

Ritesh' s entrepreneurial journey began when he was 17-years-old. He dropped out of college to pursue his dreams of creating a startup, and he began developing an online travel aggregator platform that would eventually become OYO Rooms.