Over Rs 30,160 crore loans sanctioned under Stand-Up India scheme in 6 years

Over Rs 30,160 crore loans have been sanctioned under the Stand-Up India scheme in the past six years, the Finance Ministry said on Tuesday. Stand up India Scheme was launched on April 5, 2016, to promote SC, ST and women entrepreneurs at the grassroot level focusing on economic empowerment and job creation.

In 2019-20, the Stand Up India scheme was extended till 2025. "More than Rs 30,160 crore loans sanctioned to over 1,33,995 accounts under Stand-Up India Scheme in 6 years," the ministry said in a statement.

"As more and more beneficiaries from under-served segments of entrepreneurs are targeted for coverage, we would make significant strides towards building an Atma Nirbhar Bharat," Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her message on the sixth anniversary of the scheme.

More than 1 lakh women promoters have benefited from this scheme so far, she said. "The Government understands the potential these rising entrepreneurs have in driving economic growth through their roles as not just wealth-creators but also job-creators," Sitharaman said.