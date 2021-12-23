Over 7000 applications for Indian citizenship are from Pakistan: Minister in Parliament

The Indian government has received applications for Indian citizenship from 7,306 Pakistani nationals till December 14, 2021, Nityanand Rai, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, told the Parliament on December 22.

Applications from Pakistani nationals account for nearly 70 percent of the 10,635 pending applications for Indian citizenship received in the last five years, the ministry said in reply to a query by MP Abdul Wahab, seeking details of the current applicants.

Applications were also pending from Afghanistan (1,152), US (223), Sri Lanka (223), Nepal (189), Bangladesh (161), Kenya (155), UK (96), Iran (88) and from 428 stateless applicants. The government had 10 pending applications from China, the minister told Parliament.

In the last five years, the government granted citizenship to 4,177 people, a Times of India report said, quoting data from the official website of the Rajya Sabha.

In reply to another question, Rai said the government received 8,244 applications from minority groups from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh between 2018 and 2021. The Centre had already granted citizenship to 3,117 of these applicants.

Rai was answering a question by Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) Rajya Sabha member K. Keshava Rao, who had asked for details of the total number of applications by minority groups such as Hindu, Sikh, Christian, Jain and Buddhist from these three neighbouring countries between 2018 and 2021.

Rai had earlier told the Parliament that more than 8.5 lakh Indian nationals had renounced their citizenship in the past seven years till September 30. Till September 20 this year, 1,11,287 Indians had given up their citizenship.

