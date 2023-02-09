Over 69,000 cases pending in top court, nearly 60 lakh in HCs nationwide 

Law Minister Kiren Rijiju, in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha said that there were 69,511 cases pending in the top court as on February 1, and 59,87,477 cases pending in the high courts across the country, as per official data.

The Parliament was informed on Thursday that over 69,000 cases are pending in the Supreme Court while there is a backlog of over 59 lakh cases in the country’s 25 high courts.

Law Minister Kiren Rijiju, in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha said that there were 69,511 cases pending in the top court as on February 1, as of the details available on the Supreme Court website.

"There are 59,87,477 cases pending in the high courts across the country as per the information available on National Judicial Data Grid (NJDG) on February 1, 2023," the minister said.

Out of these, Allahabad High Court — the biggest high court of the country — had the largest backlog with 10.30 lakh pending cases, while the Sikkim High Court had the smallest with only 171 cases.

Rijiju further said that the government has taken several initiatives to provide "suitable environment" for expeditious disposal of cases by the Judiciary.

