Over 29,000 Ganesh idols immersed in Mumbai on day 2 of festival

More than 29,000 Ganesh idols were immersed in water bodies across Mumbai on the second day of Ganesh festival on Saturday, police said. No untoward incident was reported anywhere, they added.

The immersion of Ganesh idols which were installed for one-and-half days began in the afternoon. The idols immersed included "sarvajanik" or public ones and 28,794 household Ganeshas. Over 16,500 of these idols were immersed in artificial ponds made especially for this purpose.

The festival, which in normal times brings millions of people to the streets, is being celebrated in a low-key manner with several restrictions in place due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The 10-day Ganesh Chaturthi festival began on September 10.