0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

  • Business News>
  • india News>

  • Over 16,000 committed suicide due to bankruptcy, 9,140 due to unemployment in 3 years: Govt tells Rajya Sabha

Over 16,000 committed suicide due to bankruptcy, 9,140 due to unemployment in 3 years: Govt tells Rajya Sabha

Profile image
By PTI  IST (Updated)
Mini

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said 5,213 people committed suicide due to bankruptcy or indebtedness in 2020, 5,908 in 2019 and 4,970 in 2018.

Over 16,000 committed suicide due to bankruptcy, 9,140 due to unemployment in 3 years: Govt tells Rajya Sabha
Over 16,000 people committed suicide due to bankruptcy or indebtedness while 9,140 people ended their lives due to unemployment between 2018 and 2020, Rajya Sabha was informed on Wednesday.
Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said 5,213 people committed suicide due to bankruptcy or indebtedness in 2020, 5,908 in 2019 and 4,970 in 2018.
Also Read
A total of 3,548 people committed suicide due to unemployment in 2020, 2,851 in 2019 and 2,741 in 2018, he said replying to a written question.
First Published:  IST
Tags
Previous Article

Rupee slips 5 paise to close at 74.79 against US dollar

Next Article

Amid hijab row in Karnataka, Kerala govt took a similar decision. Here's all you need to know

next story