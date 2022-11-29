Over 100 monuments to be lit up with G20 logo on December 1

India will officially assume the G20 presidency from the current chair Indonesia.

More than 100 monuments in the country will be lit up with the G20 logo on December 1 as India will formally take over the G20 presidency.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said the theme that India has given is "One Earth, One Family, One Future" which shows its commitment to 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' (world is one family).

In the run upto G20 Summit, more than 200 meetings were being planned in 50 cities across the country. Many less explored parts of the country will host some of these meetings. The Prime Minister's vision is to connect all districts and blocks with the G20 and take the message to the masses through 'Jan Bhagidari' (people's participation), say sources.

The G20 comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the US and the European Union.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had said that the G20 presidency will be celebrated at various places across the country. This is an opportunity for the government to familiarise India with the world, Jaishankar said.

"We want this presidency to be celebrated and participated by the entire country. There would be multiple cities and states which would be hosting events related to G20,” he had said.