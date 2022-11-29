English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv
 Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

Homeindia News

Over 100 monuments to be lit up with G20 logo on December 1

Over 100 monuments to be lit up with G20 logo on December 1

Over 100 monuments to be lit up with G20 logo on December 1
Read Time
2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Nov 29, 2022 4:33:43 PM IST (Updated)

India will officially assume the G20 presidency from the current chair Indonesia.

More than 100 monuments in the country will be lit up with the G20 logo on December 1 as India will formally take over the G20 presidency.

Recommended Articles

View All
China COVID protest: Xi Jinping can't blame the protesters — the world will be watching

China COVID protest: Xi Jinping can't blame the protesters — the world will be watching

IST9 Min(s) Read

The insurance coverage and cost for EVs differs from fueled vehicles — here's why

The insurance coverage and cost for EVs differs from fueled vehicles — here's why

IST3 Min(s) Read

Here’s why 2022 has been a very different year for two of India’s biggest AC makers

Here’s why 2022 has been a very different year for two of India’s biggest AC makers

IST5 Min(s) Read

Layoffs — how they affected H-1B visa holders and what options they have

Layoffs — how they affected H-1B visa holders and what options they have

IST6 Min(s) Read


India will officially assume the G20 presidency from the current chair Indonesia.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said the theme that India has given is "One Earth, One Family, One Future" which shows its commitment to 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' (world is one family).
In the run upto G20 Summit, more than 200 meetings were being planned in 50 cities across the country. Many less explored parts of the country will host some of these meetings. The Prime Minister's vision is to connect all districts and blocks with the G20 and take the message to the masses through 'Jan Bhagidari' (people's participation), say sources.
The G20 comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the US and the European Union.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had said that the G20 presidency will be celebrated at various places across the country. This is an opportunity for the government to familiarise India with the world, Jaishankar said.
"We want this presidency to be celebrated and participated by the entire country. There would be multiple cities and states which would be hosting events related to G20,” he had said.
First Published:  IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

G20indiaNarendra Modi

Next Article

Delhi Police asks Uber to verify drivers before onboarding them, check alcohol level before ride

Shows

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng