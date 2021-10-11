Over 1 lakh schools in India have just 1 teacher, reveals UNESCO report

Even as excited students gradually head back to school after studying online due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a report has revealed that over one lakh schools in India are run with just one teacher.

According to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization’s (UNESCO’s) 2021 State of the Education Report (SOER) for India: ‘No Teacher, No Class’ report, there are as many as 110,971 single-teacher schools in the country and 89 percent of such schools are in rural areas.

States with a high percentage of single-teacher schools include Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Jharkhand, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

Here’s a look at the state-wise distribution single-teacher schools schools