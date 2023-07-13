'Ouch, My Foot!' The latest scam on Bengaluru roads can give Delhi's Thak Thak gang a run for their money

Two notorious gangs– the Ooranthangalgolla Kuppam or the OG Kuppam gang from Andhra Pradesh and Ramjipura gang from Tamil Nadu – seem to be in action in Bengaluru. Many have fallen victim to their tactics, the ultimate goal of which is to rob commuters

Picture this. You are bravely navigating Bengaluru’s infamous traffic to get to work, return from work, run errands or are simply enjoy an outing with family/friends one weekend. Suddenly, one or two people accost your vehicle at a slow turning, pick a fight with you on some pretext and try to escalate the situation amid your confused protests. In case you refuse to alight from your vehicle or refuse to roll down the window, they bang relentlessly on the panes until you are forced to leave the safety of your car.

Beware, you’ve just met the southern counterparts of Delhi’s infamous 'Thak Thak' gang. Two notorious gangs – the Ooranthangalgolla Kuppam or the OG Kuppam gang from Andhra Pradesh and Ramjipura gang from Tamil Nadu – seem to be in action in Bengaluru.

Many have fallen victim to their tactics, the ultimate goal of which is to rob commuters. With several Bangaloreans sharing encounters like the above on social media, News18 spoke to police officials on the modus operandi of these gangs and how to make people aware of such scams unfolding in person and in real time.