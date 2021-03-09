OTT platforms exercise caution after Centre’s guidelines and SC observations, says report Updated : March 09, 2021 03:01 PM IST On February 25, the Centre announced a fresh set of guidelines for online video streaming platforms The Supreme Court, too, said last week that some OTT platforms were “showing pornographic materials” on their websites Published : March 09, 2021 03:01 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply