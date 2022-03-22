Oscar-nominated 'Writing With Fire' 'inaccurate', captures only 'a part of our story': Khabar Lahariya

The Oscar-nominated documentary " Writing With Fire ", which showcases the story of news organisation Khabar Lahariya, has been termed "inaccurate" by the Uttar Pradesh-based media entity. The media company, led by rural women, has published an editorial "On Turning Twenty and The Oscar Story – Khabar Lahariya has a few things to say" detailing its journalistic journey.

"The film is a moving and powerful document, but its presentation of Khabar Lahariya as an organisation with a particular and consuming focus of reporting on one party and the mobilisation around this, is inaccurate," the editorial said.

It said that the documentary only captures a part of Khabar Lahariya's story and "part stories have a way of distorting the whole sometimes".

The Khabar Lahariya editorial also accuses the documentary, directed by Rintu Thomas and Sushmit Ghosh, of depicting the rural news organisation as a Dalit woman-led collective with a political inclination. Some sequences of the documentary, which were filmed in Uttar Pradesh between 2016 and 2019, allegedly place the efforts of Khabar Lahariya women employees against the backdrop of hardline Hindutva politics. The Khabar Lahariya editorial also accuses the documentary, directed by Rintu Thomas and Sushmit Ghosh, of depicting the rural news organisation as a Dalit woman-led collective with a political inclination. Some sequences of the documentary, which were filmed in Uttar Pradesh between 2016 and 2019, allegedly place the efforts of Khabar Lahariya women employees against the backdrop of hardline Hindutva politics.

The media organisation has said that its team comprises not just Dalits but also OBCs, upper-caste, and Muslim women. "In our two decades, we have had a newsroom with women differing on political opinions and ideologies. In 20 years, we have reported on (and befriended) many parties in Uttar Pradesh that have said they will stand for the rights of the poor, the marginalised, and we have shown them all the mirror when they have not done what they said," the editorial stated.

Meanwhile, under the subhead "And so what is the whole story?” the piece spoke about the company's financial vulnerability. "20 years of not knowing what the next year would bring: whether we would shut down and send everybody home because newspapers all over the world were shutting down and sending all their reporters home, or because we were not seen to be viable, or couldn’t show ‘tangible’ impact that a funder could see," it added.

According to Khabar Lahariya website, the organisation has 30 reporters and freelancers in 13 districts of Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.

The column also sheds light on their coverage of violence against women. "We have reported on violence, not because that is what women reporters do, but because it is political and economic, never revealing the identities of our subjects while identities of rape survivors have been revealed in the film," the column read.

The organisation has also said that its women reporters are often discreet with their caste identities. "We have not, as the film would have one believe, been able to carry our caste identities on our sleeves, with bravado and humour. We have had to be discreet, often fearful," states the editorial.

In conclusion, the editorial says that the story of Khabar Lahariya is much more complex than the one going to the Oscars.

The documentary is not yet available in India.