Orunodoi 2.0: Himanta Biswa Sarma launches DBT scheme of nearly Rs 1,000 for Assam women

With this launch, Assam CM is hoping to turn Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of direct benefit transfer (DBT) into reality, making it one of the largest such schemes in the country.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday inaugurated Orunodoi 2.0 scheme under which women in the state can avail of nearly Rs 1000 every month. With this, the Assam CM is hoping to turn Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of direct benefit transfer (DBT) into reality, making it one of the largest such schemes in the country.

"Our government has been extending economic and nutritional security to lakhs of financially vulnerable families across the state and amongst them, the foremost has been Orunodoi scheme described as the foremost bead among the Ashtadash Mukutar Unnoyonee Maala in the Assam Budget 2020-2021," Sarma said.

Sarma also added that the greater version of Orunodoi is being launched to ensure the benefits to vulnerable and underprivileged families of the state.

Altogether, 10.54 lakh fresh beneficiaries have been newly added. And, with the new inclusion, the total number of beneficiaries in the state will be around 27 lakhs. The total financial outlay for Orunodoi is Rs.4,142 crore per annum.

"This scheme aims to help 17 lakh women in the state. Under this scheme, women will receive Rs 1,250 in their bank account every month," Sarma said.

As per the information, permanent residents of Assam, composite household income should be less than Rs 2 lakh per annum households having any member who is dwarf or ailing from Cerebral palsy among others will be eligible under this scheme.

Following a directive from CM Sarma, there has been a revision of the list of Orunodoi beneficiaries by excluding those who no longer need the financial grant. Sarma on October 20 this year had directed the district-level monitoring committees to prepare a fresh list of beneficiaries within 10 days.

Moreover, under Orunodoi, beneficiaries of Indira Miri Universal Widow Pension Scheme and Deen Dayal Divyangjan Pension Scheme will also be included.

Assam's Chief Minister had also interacted with the members of the district-level monitoring committees and asked them to ensure smooth implementation of the scheme.

One of 18 flagship schemes of the Government of Assam in operation, Orunodoi was launched on December 1, 2020. The amount is usually transferred to the bank account of each beneficiary by the 10th of every month.