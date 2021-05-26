Orkut memes flood social media as #TwitterBan and #FacebookBan trend Updated : May 26, 2021 20:02:11 IST Social media users shared over 3,500 hilarious memes and jokes, remembering their good old Orkut days Tech giants' failure to obey India's new IT rules led to rumours about FB and Twitter getting banned here Twitter users reimagine everything from old Hindi serials to the newest Hollywood hit Published : May 26, 2021 08:02 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply