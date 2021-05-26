Orkut memes flood social media as #TwitterBan and #FacebookBan trend

Popular social media platform Twitter was flooded with Orkut memes on May 26 as netizens took to the social media platform amid growing speculation of Facebook and Twitter getting banned in India.

Along with the recent hashtags TwitterBan and FacebookBan, hilarious memes of #Orkut flooded Twitter. Social media users shared over 3,500 hilarious memes and jokes, remembering their good old days on Orkut.

The deadline for compliance with India’s IT Rules 2021 ended on May 25 and most of the social media platforms including Facebook and Twitter failed to fulfil the requirements under the new guidelines. The revised guidelines mandated a three tier grievance redressal process for contents shared on social media platforms.

The government had issued the new guidelines in February this year and allowed the tech companies to comply within three months. As the deadline has passed there is growing speculation about the government’s next move.

Apart from this, the recent developments with respect to Twitter and Facebook-owned WhatsApp added fuel to fire. It’s in such an environment that netizens became nostalgic and started reminiscing about the good old days of Orkut.

Orkut, launched in 2004, was a popular social media platform till 2014 when Facebook dethroned it.

For many millennials, the first brush with social media and online networking came with Orkut. As WhatsApp Ban, Twitter Ban In India, Instagram Ban and other associated hashtags began trending on Twitter, the now defunct web platform was right up there with the big names of the 2020s.

Would have never thought we would live to see #Orkut trending 😅 Only the OG followers must have seen this one: https://t.co/TUGdB06Ctg — Punit Pania (@Punit_Pania) May 25, 2021

Still others sought inspiration from YouTube sensation Yashraj Mukhate’s Rasode me kaun tha, featuring Kokila Ben

Twitter and facebook going to be #banned from tomorrow And #orkut is trending on twitter Meanwhile Orkut Büyükkökten : pic.twitter.com/qL4icAPrUM — Pankaj Khanna (@itsmepankajkh) May 25, 2021

Some became emotional, calling Orkut the real social media platform, while others reminisced about being on Orkut on its last day, September 30 2014. Some said only those in their 30s know the value of #Orkut, which brings always a smile to faces.