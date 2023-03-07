Oreva group MD denied interim bail in Morbi bridge collapse case

Oreva group managing director (MD) Jaysukh Patel had sought to be let out on bail for 15-20 days to complete the formalities required to recompense the families of the dead and the 56 persons injured in the accident involving the British-era bridge on the Machchu river.
A district and sessions court denied interim bail to Oreva group managing director (MD) Jaysukh Patel in connection with the Morbi bridge collapse case, ANI reported on Tuesday. The verdict was delivered on Tuesday after the court reserved its order on the anticipatory bail plea on Saturday.
Over 130 people died after a bridge collapsed in Gujarat's Morbi district in October end last year. Several lapses were reported on the part of local authorities and Oreva Group which was given a contract by the Morbi Municipality to repair and operate the ill-fated hanging bridge for 15 years, as per documents of the municipality.
Jaysukh Patel, who went missing since October and was considered an "absconder" according to a chargesheet, had surrendered before the Chief Judicial Magistrate's office in Morbi on January 31.
Patel later applied for anticipatory bail in the Morbi sessions court on January 20.
Also read: Morbi bridge collapse: Gujarat police name Oreva employee as 10th accused in 1,200-page chargesheet
During the hearing on Saturday, the Gujarat government opposed the interim bail sought by Patel to pay compensation to the kin of victims of last year’s Morbi suspension bridge collapse that left 135 dead.
Patel sought to be let out on bail for 15-20 days to complete the formalities required to recompense the families of the dead and the 56 persons injured in the accident involving the British-era bridge on the Machchu river. But the prosecution said his presence was not required for the work.
However, Special public prosecutor SK Vora argued that Oreva Group itself came forward with the offer before the HC directive to pay compensation to the victims, and it should be assumed that it was ready with the financial arrangement required for such a payout.
Meanwhile, Dilip Agechaniya, who represented the victims’ families, told the court that Patel should not be let out at this juncture as he may tamper with the evidence and influence witnesses.
The Gujarat High Court had on February 22 directed the company to pay an interim compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the kin of each of the deceased and Rs 2 lakh to each injured within four weeks.
Police have arrested 10 persons, including Patel, and all the accused are currently lodged in the Morbi sub-jail.
A preliminary report submitted by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) found in its preliminary probe that corrosion on nearly half of the wires on a cable and welding of old suspenders with new ones were some of the major faults that led to the collapse of the suspension bridge in Morbi last year in which 135 people were killed.
The SIT had found several lapses in repairs, maintenance and operation of the bridge.
